ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The TGI Fridays location in Consumer Square closed suddenly on Monday, April 3.

A notice was left on the door that reads:

“We regret to inform you that as of April 3, 2023 this Fridays location has closed. We are extremely grateful to our loyal Guests and to the staff. We invite you to visit our other Fridays at 244 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal NY and 9090 Destiny Dr., Syracuse, NY look forward serving you there.

– Fridays”

This location was removed from the Fridays website. We have reached out to TGI Fridays corporate and are waiting for a response.