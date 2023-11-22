CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning residents have the opportunity to ice skate during the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Nassar Civic Center is open for skating during select hours between Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 26. The center is located at 400 Civic Center Plaza in Corning, and it offers open skating, stick practice, and hockey. Stick practice costs $8 per person, drop-in hockey costs $10, and open skate prices vary by age. Children aged five and under can skate for $2, youths between the ages of six and 17 can skate for $4, adults aged 18 to 59 can skate for $5, and seniors aged 60 and over can skate for $4. Skate rentals are available for $3.

The Thanksgiving holiday skating hours can be found below.

Wednesday: Open skate from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Family and adult skate from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Open skate from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Thursday: Open skate from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Friday: Open skate from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open skate from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Family and adult skate from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Open skate from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Saturday: Open skate from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Family and adult skate from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Open skate from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Open skate from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.



Sunday: Stick practice from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Open skate from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open public from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Family and adult skate from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.



The City of Corning will release Christmas and New Year’s holiday skating hours at a later date.