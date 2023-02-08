SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Sayre said they found THC-laced products and marijuana after executing a search warrant at a local smoke shop.

The Sayre Police Department said officers conducted the search warrant together with the Bradford County Drug Task Force at XL Smoke Shop on Hayden Street. According to the police report, police found several items containing THC, including “numerous vape pens, vape cartridges, blunts, dabs, candy and various other items”.

Police also said officers seized marijuana, scales, and unstamped cigarettes.

The investigation is ongoing, and arrests in connection to the incident are expected, police said.