TROY, Pa. (WETM) — This week Troy, Pa. returns with its 147th annual fair. From July 24 through the 29th, all are welcome to participate in a variety of events, games, shows, and more.

The fair welcomes all members of the family and features entertainment for all ages. Daily events include a butterfly encounter, pig races, woodcarvings, and magic shows and all are free with gate admission. Every day of the week features something new to explore.

The fair will also host different special events each day including national country singer Chris Janson on Wednesday, Bullride Mania on Thursday, and Demo Derbies on the weekend.

For $10 at the gate you can explore all the different vendors, rides, and all the daily free shows. The fair will also be honoring our veterans by offering free admission with a retired or active military ID on Thursday, July 27.

There is plenty more to explore at the Troy Fair and to find the full list of events and schedule for the week, you can visit the Troy Fair website.