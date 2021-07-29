The 18th North Branch Triathlon returns in August

The action will be hot and heavy on the Susquehanna River during the 18th renewal of the North Branch Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 21. The running, paddling and cycling event is presented by the Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce

WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – The North Branch Triathlon, a running, paddling, and cycling event, is making a return on Saturday, Aug. 21 in Wyalusing.

This year’s course reverts to what would be considered the traditional layout which was first used in 2009 and again from 2012 through 2017.

The race starts with a 3.6 mile run from the Wyalusing Valley High School to the PA Fish and Boat Commission boat access in Terrytown.

From there, competitors will paddle 4.5 miles down the Susquehanna River to Endless Mountain Outfitters in Sugar Run.

They then switch from boats to bikes and pedal for 15.3 miles to Stowell before turning around and racing back to the finish line at the high school.

The event is being sponsored by the Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce (GWCC), and over its history has had seven different courses used throughout the years.

Trophies will be awarded to the overall Ironman and Ironwoman winner as well as the top finishing team.

Teams for the event will be limited to two or three members and no tandem bikes or kayaks/canoes are allowed.

Pre-registration will be available at www.active.com or through the GWCC. For more information on registration, email wyalusingchamber@gmail.com or call 570-746-4922.

The cost is $55 for individuals and $50 per team member and t-shirts will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A pre-race briefing is set for 8:45 a.m., with the race beginning at 9 a.m., and a three-hour time limit with the course closing at 12 p.m.