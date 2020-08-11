The 2020 Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival succeeds above expectations

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The 2020 Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival, which was virtual this year, ‘exceeded all our expectations’ according to event organizers.

The event typically has about 500 people who attend the live show in Horseheads and the virtual event did even better by receiving over 2,000 views.

Most people also watched as a group so the actual number of people who saw the show was likely twice that or more.

18 News spoke with event organizer and fundraiser Don Ferrario who stated, “It gives us great pride to know that many people enjoyed great music, whether or not the made a donation to EOP. The mission of the Festival is both a fundraiser and to provide a cultural experience for the community. The fact that EOP received over $5,000 in donations is the icing on the cake.”

Ferrario also added he is excited for next years event.