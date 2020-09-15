Local health expert previews the 2020 flu season

With the country’s attention on the coronavirus this year, the 2020 flu season is bound to be interesting. Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to get their flu shots early this year. Meanwhile the state department of health has growing concerns over how the flu will interact with Covid- 19. Doctors are urging people to get their flu shot early, to stay as healthy as possible to combat the coronavirus this fall.

Dr. Elizabeth Plocharczyk of Cayuga Medical Center said this morning, “It will be interesting to see what flu season looks like this year because a lot of people are taking extra precautions with social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands. So it is possible that our flu season this year is going to look very different than our flu seasons from previous year. Flu shots are recommended for people.”