CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Alternative School For Math and Science, or ASMS, celebrated its 20th anniversary June 20.

The school opened its doors to students in 2004. Both the school and students have reached many milestones. Those milestones include: 862 students served across 19 school districts, more than 70% of students that attended ASMS pursue STEM degrees in higher education, 95% of students were honor students in high school and the students have dedicated 115,000 hours of community service to the surrounding communities.

“When you are able to witness every day the growth that we see in our students and the joy that they have for learning. Kids who come to us that don’t think that they can be successful who don’t enjoy going to school and they’re banging on the door in the morning to get in. that…can you put a price on that?” said Kim Frock, Executive Head of School.

ASMS provides a challenging and supportive program based on research.

“I think the school does a lot for our understanding of like just physics, engineering, just general things that help you with engineering. For example, things like energy transfer and all of that and for computer science; what we do in the school is that we have our own class for tech in which we learn Javascript.” said student José Manuel Umancor

To commemorate the special day, it unveiled a new art installation featuring past students. The school hopes to encourage new faces to join the program with the new installation.