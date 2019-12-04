ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in the studio this morning by Lorelei Strong and Jasmine Wagner, two local actresses that are getting ready for this weekend’s performances of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”.

Centre Stage Community Theatre will be adding to the fun of ‘Sparkle Weekend’ by performing Barbara Robinson’s holiday classic. On Friday, December 6th and Saturday, December 7th the plays will start at 7:00 PM. On Saturday and Sunday of the 7th and 8th of December, the shows will be at 2:00 PM.

Lorelei, who plays Beth- the story’s narrator and daughter of the play’s reluctant director is currently a 6th-grade student at Corning-Painted Post Middle School and Jasmine plays Imogene Herdman, the cigar-smoking waif who with her sister’s are the scourge of the town.

Deacon Ray Defendorf, co-director of the play says, “This has always been one of my favorite shows”.