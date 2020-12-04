The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Scams during the holiday season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock and Fontaine Glenn every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.”

On this week’s episode of ‘The Buzz’, Scott and Ally give a change of scenery as they shot this week’s segment from the ‘Bigfoot Country studio’.

But, to the trending topics, this week the two discuss cold weather and leaving hand sanitizer in the car. Ally says if your hand sanitizer freezes, you should throw it out because it’s made from alcohol and shouldn’t freeze. Scott answering quickly though, saying if for some reason your car gets to -50 degrees then yes alcohol could freeze.

Next on the block, Scott and Ally discuss one of the hottest holiday gifts, the PS5. Online shoppers are scamming people by buying up all of the consoles and then selling them on eBay for huge mark-ups. The console which costs about $500 is being sold on sites like eBay for $1,200, with scammers even sending jsut still photos of the console to people, hiding their malicious intent in small print.

Another scam Ally is warning viewers to watch out for is phone scammers. Ally says if you get a call from an ‘Amazon representative’ saying you have charges, hang-up! Ally warns viewers to not get phised for information.

Lastly, Scott warning of a local scam. Scott says he received an email from his ‘supposed’ bank asking about online purchases followed by asking for more information about your account.

No worries though, Scott and Ally printing a warning from the local bank with a list of ways to avoid being scammed.