(WETM) — Chemung County’s Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction closed on August 17. Several properties were sold to the highest bidder, including the former sites of the Rossi Lanes bowling alley and Moretti’s restaurant.

The online auction started on August 3 at 12 p.m. and auctions started to close on August 17 at 10 a.m. The properties listed for the auction included residential houses, plots of land, and commercial space in the City of Elmira.

800 Hatch St. City of Elmira — The former site of Moretti’s restaurant saw 380 bids, the most in the auction, and closed for $40,200

906 Johnson St. City of Elmira — The former Rossi Lanes building saw over 330 bids and closed for $52,500.00

410 Washington Av, City of Elmira — Located right next to Rossi Lanes, the row of buildings used to house Rossi’s Bakery and Raniewicz & Yorke Attorney’s at Law. 187 bids were placed and it sold for $23,600.

171 Backer Rd., Town of Catlin — This was the most expensive property that sold, closing for $128,100. It went under the listed full market value of $157,303.

222 William St, City of Elmira — Closed for $29,000 and saw 170 bids. The former site of REM Southern Office Products.

427-429 Partridge, City of Elmira — The site of the Chemung County Torture-Murder Case. The house was boarded up and posted in early October 2021. The Partridge St. home was one of two that were searched by police in May 2021. Later that summer, more details surfaced that connected the house and police raid to the case. Sold for $25,900 and saw 211 bids.

You can see the full list of properties that sold on the official auction page.