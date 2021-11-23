The Christmas House is having its final season this year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Christmas House, a holiday shopping staple in Elmira, is having its 39th and final season this year.

The store first opened in 1983 and has won numerous awards for customer service and product knowledge. To celebrate the store’s final season, special events are scheduled for this December and shoppers will be able to find many sales.

The house was recolored as a “painted lady” in 1988 by local colorist Paul Murphy and has been featured in the coffee table book “America’s Painted Ladies”. In 1993, the Christmas House was purchased by Julie and Mark Delgrosso, who continue to operate the business today.

“There is a National Brownie day on the 8th, so all of our brownie mixes will be on sale that day,” Julie Delgrosso said. “On the 9th, it’s National Christmas card day so our remaining box of Christmas cards will be half off. Pretty much the entire store is going to be on sale in the month of December.”

Almost everything in the store will now be offered at 20% off, with the exception of village collections and anything related to charity or the community.

“We have a number of different things that we do to help out the community,” Julie said. “For example, the Eldridge Park ornaments and the Southport Historical Society calendar.”

The last day residents can shop at the Christmas House is December 26, 2021. The business is located on 361 Maple Avenue in Elmira, just south of the Chemung River.