ELMIRA, N.Y. (PRESS RELEASE) – The 2019-2020 North American tour of the Tony Award®-winning Broadway revival of THE COLOR PURPLE will be stopping at the Clemens Center in Downtown Elmira for two performances only on Tuesday, and Wednesday, January 28-29, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Clemens Center Box Office or by calling 607- 734-8191 or 800-724-0159 or online at www.ClemensCenter.org.