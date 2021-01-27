The dangers of animals and frozen lakes during the winter

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Earlier this week 4 horses in Cameron fell into a frozen lake. Both the Cameron and Woodhall Fire Departments responded and were able to rescue the animals. According to the Vice President of the Woodhull Fire Station, the horses are fine and in recovery. The reality is that it could happen to you and your pets right in your own backyard. But what does one do when this happens? Local vet Dr. Michael Cary helps explain.

“First thing is getting them out as soon as possible without getting yourself in. I think it was last year or maybe the year before we had people rescue the dog, the dog gets rescued, and then the people drown. The most important thing is to safely get the animal out,” said Cary.

Get the pets as warm as possible using towels and a hair dryer if necessary. If the pets are showing no signs of issues and appear normal then all should be clear and taking them to the vet is not necessary. This is something to keep in mind this week as temperatures are expected to be in the single digits in the nights ahead this weekend.