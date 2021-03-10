The detrimental effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on veterans

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM/NBC News) — The pandemic has put unprecedented strain on the mental health of people from all walks of life, but particularly military veterans.

The massive loss of life and ever-present fear of an unseen threat have been triggers for veterans grappling with combat-related trauma. And while isolation is a natural tendency for many with PTSD, experts say it can be incredibly harmful for treatment and recovery in the long term.

“How do you cope when your coping mechanisms are off the table?” said Anica Pless Kaiser, a clinical psychologist at the National Center for PTSD.

Call volume for the Department of Veterans Affairs main crisis line was up 15 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

Ted Peet, founder of the “Got Your 6 Veterans Group” located in Elmira, says he feels for his fellow vets.

“I personally have struggled tremendously with it,” said Peet. “I know many of my fellow veterans have as well.”

Peet said the best part of the veteran support group is that everyone has been through a similar experience.

“The reason why “Got Your 6″ works so well is because no one understands a veteran, like a veteran,” said Peet.

Peet said unfortunately the group has not been able to meet because of the pandemic. He lost two of his group leaders and he is looking for people to help bring the veteran community in Elmira back together.

“To all the veterans in our community. I’m sorry that we’ve lost our way,” said Peet. “If we can just get veterans united and connected again, let’s touch base.”