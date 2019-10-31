The Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society ornament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined this morning in the studio by Christmas House, Head Elf Julie Degrosso to discuss this year’s Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society ornament.

The ornament which is made right here in the USA, has been a yearly staple for the past 16 years as a way to fundraise money for Eldridge Park. This Saturday, November 2nd, the organization will be unveiling this year’s Christmas collectible.

Okay folks, here you go!!! The 2019 Eldridge Park Christmas collectible ornament!!! Once again, a real beautiful… Posted by Eldridge Park on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The ornament will feature the lead horse in silver, front and center, being flanked by a couple of other animals. The ornament also will feature Georgette the Giraffe representing the inner rows of the menagerie.

The ornaments will be on sale starting Saturday for $30 at The Christmas House on Maple Ave., as well as at Eldridge Park.