WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The first annual Corvette Festival occurred this weekend, marking the 70th anniversary of the Corvette’s appearance in Watkins Glen.

On Saturday, there was a showing of over 180 corvettes from N.Y. to P.A. in Clute Park. On Sunday, Corvettes lined the streets of the original 6.6-mile track called Watkins Glen Grand Prix Course 1948-1952 to do a lap reenacting the old race track course.

Watkins Glen Grand Prix Course went through the village streets as a historic racing town.

Tony Vickeo arranged this event to honor the father of the Corvette Harley Earl. According to Tony, Watkins Glen is the “Birthplace of the Corvette,” but not many people know this enormous piece of history.

“My husband’s cousin, Tony Vickeo, had started this celebration and worked on it for years, and to see the event take off was exciting,” said Lorraine Menio, Owner of Kookalarocs Bar and Grill. “It takes a lot of work to get something like this started and happen.”