How did Sept. 22 become the official first day of fall? Why is it called fall? And why are pumpkins such a big thing this time of year? (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM)- Today at 3:20 EDT PM marks the first day of fall. As the daylight begins to shorten and the leaves change, the fall season is here.

In the spirit of fall, 18 News checked out Bradley Farms to ask how the fall time is going so far. “Being the first day of fall it really feels like it. We are starting to get the dark gray skies and the temperatures are cooling down. I think we are all welcoming that. It’s definitely a change. We have had a strong start to our fall season, I think people are anxious to head toward fall away from all the heat. So it’s been a good start, I am happy with it. “

As the Fall season is here in the Twin Tiers there’s a lot of activities to do and check out. Be sure to enjoy the changing colors and fall activities here in the Twin Tiers.