The Four Columns Project is set to help restore an “Elmira Cultural Jewel”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Arnot Art Museum is Elmira’s fine arts home; its 1833 building is one of our community’s most iconic structures and thanks to a new project it will be receiving a deserving facelift.

The building called “America’s finest small-town Museum” holds one of the nation’s last remaining private collections of 18th & 19th-century paintings and sculptures housed in its original showcase.

The Four Columns Projects plan is to fund the repair and restoration of the Museum’s Lake Street facade, honoring founder Matthias H.

The Greek revival portico, stone mezzanine, and columns will receive meticulous repair and expert care as the Museum continues to serve in its second century as “Elmira’s Cultural jewel.”

There was a party hosted by Todd Yoggy at his residence in Elmira over the past weekend where multiple local representatives attended and paid $150 per person with all proceeds going towards the support of the Museum’s Four Columns Project.

Hometown icon Tommy Hilfiger also made a surprise appearance at the event in support of the project.

But the parties aren’t done just yet, this first party was one of four.

There will be three more parties in the upcoming months as the project coordinators plan to host one gathering for each season of the calendar year.