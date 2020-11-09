The Glen Theater sold for $375,000

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Glen Theater has been sold for $375,000, according to a real estate listing.

The news was first reported by The Odessa File, who said that the “new owner, described by Schuyler County Partnership for Economic Development Executive Director Judy McKinney Cherry as a local person and “new entrepreneur” — who prefers to remain anonymous.”

According to the Schuyler County Property Assessment Database, the last registered sale of the building was in 2006 for $360,000.

The theater’s Facebook page last shared a showing in June 2019 and advertised that the building was for sale in January 2020. The real estate listing has the final sale date as Sept. 23, 2020.

Movie theaters in most of New York are limited to 25% capacity per show due to COVID-19 regulations, but in Schuyler County they are closed due to microclusters in the area.

State guidance on the reopening of theaters includes the following conditions:

Masks will be required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking.

Assigned seating will be required in all theaters.

Social distancing between parties will be required at all times.

Additional staffing will be required to control occupancy, traffic and seating to ensure compliance.

Enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards must be met by theaters.

Schuyler County has had 183 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began with 148 recoveries and three deaths as of Nov. 9.