ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Great West Elmira Yard Sale is back for its 8th year this Saturday.

The yard sale lasts from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Many homes in the West Elmira area are going to be participating in this sale, over 100 to be exact.

“We set it up, I think it’s been 8 or 9 years now. We just reached out to the community, that’s part of our mission for our business is we like to give back to the community so we thought what better way to bring people together than having a neighborhood-wide yard sale.” said the Steve Kettelle Team owner Michael Terwiliger.

The yard sale allows for people all throughout West Elmira to come together as a community and do something that involves everyone. People sell everything from couches to beds, pans to knives, many things that you would see around the typical home.

