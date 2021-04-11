The green flag is waving at Watkins Glen International for the 2021 season

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Racing fans from near and far gathered at Watkins Glen International this weekend to officially open the new season. Community members could bring their own vehicles to The Glen to test out the track for themselves.

Drivers rode on the longer road course behind pace cars. WGI officials were very excited for this year’s event, since most of their races last year were canceled due to the pandemic.

“For me and my team that get back into the saddle, this is something awesome. Now we can, proverbially hit the gas, take the green flag,” WGI President Michael Printup said.

The Glen brings people from across the country to the Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier. The tourism revenue will be a welcomed economic boost for many local industries.

“I know the hotels are getting filled up and the tourists are coming back. That’s what makes this job fun. We get to be a little piece of that,” Printup continued. “We’re not the whole piece of course because you have a great wine country, the lakes, and the parks. We really have a great community.”

The Glen is gearing up for their first race in June, which will feature sports cars. Then, all eyes will be on New York’s only NASCAR track in August for the Go Bowling at The Glen. Officials are still working with New York State to determine in-person fan capacity.

To stay up-to-date on events and announcements from The Glen, visit their website.