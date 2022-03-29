SAYRE, P.a. (WETM) — The Guthrie Clinic is partnering with two local Ukrainian churches to donate funds and medical supplies to aid humanitarian efforts taking place in Ukraine

“Guthrie has many caregivers of Ukrainian descent who work with us and still have loved ones living in Ukraine. The news and images coming from Ukraine are devastating and we are deeply saddened by this unfolding tragedy” says Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie’s President and CEO.

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit health system located in North-Central Pennsylvania and Upstate New York.