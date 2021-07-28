The Hammondsport Village Police Department and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office “Kayak with the Sergeant and the Sheriff”

(WETM)- In a joint operation between the Hammondsport Village Police Department and the Steuben County Sheriff`s Office earlier this morning they held “kayak with the sergeant and the sheriff” at Keuka Lake.

The police department and sheriff’s office teamed up with Hammondsport summer recreation program bringing around 15 to 20 kids to give them a safety briefing, and safety instruction on how to safely do paddle sports on the lake.

The officers actually got on the lake with the kids after the safety instruction. Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard says this event was a great day to not only teach safety but to also immerse themselves with the kids in the community in a time where cops have been seen in a negative light.

“Anytime we can engage with the community in partnership it’s a win win for us but especially with young people in today’s culture and with all the negative… projections they see it’s more important than ever that we connect with them and let them see that we are part of the community and we are their friends and we’re here to help and and we’re somebody you can have fun with also,” says Jim Allard.

Sergeant Dininny of Hammondsport Village police says for the most part, it appears that everybody has been, boating responsibly this summer. Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Hammondsport Village Police Department have also collaborated in boater safety courses. You can find those on their website and Facebook pages.