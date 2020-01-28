The impact a basketball legend leaves in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA (WETM-TV) – People around the world continue to mourn the loss of NBA great, Kobe Bryant, as well the other victims that have lost their lives after the fatal helicopter crash Sunday morning.

On their way to a youth basketball game, Bryant and seven others died, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.

Authorities have not found a cause for the fatal crash as of yet.

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016. He was 41 years old when he passed.

Bryant inspired people all over the world, including those here in the Twin Tiers.

The Elmira College Hawks share two similarities as the NBA all-star, both the team colors and their passion for basketball.

During basketball practice at Murray Athletic Center, the players spoke about how they connected with the NBA icon.

“His motivational speeches, his clutch performances, just him as a person he was someone that motivated me on and off the court.” Elmira College Senior Jesse Addelson says.

“Work hard and always do your best, whatever I decide to do in the future, I’m going to take the life lesson he taught and make him proud,” says Addelson.

“Mamba Mentality,” according to Bryant, “is constantly try to be the best version of yourself.”