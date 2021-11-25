The Morning Show takes on the 9th running of the Bob Agan Memorial 5k

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – To kick off Thanksgiving Day the Bob Agan Memorial 5k took place at Notre Dame High School. People from all over out to honor the late Bob Agan, including his family who shared why this means so much to them.

“We are just really happy to be here. Happy to celebrate Thanksgiving together. I wish it weren’t a memorial. I wish dad were here. It is really nice to be back together as a community,” said Caroline Again, Bob Agan’s daughter.

The large family out in full supporting telling 18 News why it’s important they show up every year.

“Every year it is always a wonderful event to come back and see alumni. To see our friends. To see people who are affiliated with the school. But also the neighborhood. They neighborhood is really kind,” said Caroline.