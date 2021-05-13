The Neighborhood Transformation Center to hold 2nd annual Golf-A-Thon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Neighborhood Transformation Center is teaming up with the Elmira Country Club to host its 2nd annual Golf-A-Thon on May 24th.

The event raises money through donations to help keep the Center, and their programs, up and running.

The Neighborhood Transformation Center in Elmira has many programs from serving meals to hosting a caregiver support group.

Seven golfers will be participating in the event. They will get sponsorships based on how many holes they play in one day.

For example, if a company/person agrees to donate 25 cents for every hole and the golfer plays 100 holes, the company/person will donate $25 towards the Center.

The golfers will start at sunrise and end at sunset.

Jeremy Cranmer, Executive Director at the Neighborhood Transformation Center, said just how much money one golfer raised.

“Last year, I can tell you we had Joe Norman golfing and he did an awesome job,” said Cranmer. “He had almost $43 a hole on him and he golfed 180 holes. So, he raised over $7,000 just for the Center.”

Norman, along with the other golfers, raised a total of $10,000 last year. They are aiming to raise $20,000 this year.

Cranmer said how long of a day it is for those participating.

“It is speed golf so you just hit the ball, hit the ball, hit the ball,” said Cranmer. “You just keep going. There is no time to stop and tee up your shot and where you want to go. You just keep playing.”

For the golfers, it may be tiring, but it is for a good cause.

If you would like to donate for the event, you can visit their website or Facebook page.