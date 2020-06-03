The Park Church helping the homeless during the Pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – During the coronavirus pandemic, the entire country has felt the economic and social impact that shutting down can bring. The Park Church in Elmira is hoping to make a different in the lives of those who are less fortunate.

Since April 29th, they have handed out breakfast and lunches to the local homeless who are currently staying in motels due to shelter overcrowding.

Now in their sixth week the project, “It’s in the Bag,” has handed out over 600 meals to the area homeless and are not planning on stopping any time soon.

Bill Knapp, Chairman of Building and Ground along with head cook on the project tells 18 News that he is starting to see less people.

Charlie Lovell, a volunteer, is working at the church as a member of Boy Scouts Troop 101 and receiving community service hours. He believes that helping people stay fed and safe is important.

