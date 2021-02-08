The potential impact Super Bowl celebrations in Tampa will have on New York

COVID culture was very different during last night’s Super Bowl in Tampa than what we’ve grown accustomed to up here in New York. Social media was filled with a lack of social distancing and uncovered faces during the numerous celebrations. 18 News spoke with a local business owner in Tampa about what he saw and how he’s concerned it will impact us here in New York.

“People for the most part wear masks around here generally. I mean obviously people are doing things where they are not wearing masks. But I think that just because it was such a huge congregation of people and you have people flying in from all over. So it is not just Florida people, there’s people from everywhere that were here. And they were here to party. So it changed the mentality over the weekend. It was crazy to see how jammed packed all of these bars were,” said Brad Stevens, owner of VKNG Row.

Brad stated because of these major crowds and people flying back home, he would not be surprised to see a major spike in cases throughout the coming weeks.