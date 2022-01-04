The Price is Right Live stage show coming to Elmira

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 24: “The Price Is Right” Daytime Emmys-themed episode is taped at CBS Studios on May 24, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – “The Price is Right Live” stage show will be coming to The Clemens Center in Elmira on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The Price Is Right Live™ is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right™.

Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fantastic Showcase.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 7 at 11:30 am and are priced at $75/$49.50/$35.50; VIP

Packages are also available for $125 and $175, visit ClemensCenter.org for details.

For more information, visit the Clemens Center Box Office Monday through Friday, 11:30 am –

5:30 pm or call 607-734-8191 or 800-724-0159 or online at www.ClemensCenter.org.

The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

In addition to any state, local and venue-specific protocols, The Price Is Right Live™ will have its own COVID-19 protocols in place. The show is open to US & Canada legal residents, 18+ (Residents of PR & Quebec

ineligible to participate as contestants).

For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements & free method of entry, visit or call the box office.