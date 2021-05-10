The push to reopen local DMV’s continues

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local DMV’s have been closed since the onset of the pandemic over a year ago with residents going online and just recently allowing for in person appointments to be made. However, local lawmakers are now pushing for DMV’s to reopen completely which would allow walk ins. Assemblyman Phil Palmesano is one of the voices in full support of the move to reopen.

“From a revenue perspective, when they are forced to do online, that money goes to the state. And we have tried to encourage people over the years to visit your local DMV to help keep that revenue local. And as we know, through COVID 19, our local governments have been one of the hardest hit sectors,” said Palmesano.

On top of the lack of local revenue, Assemblyman Palmesano says another factor is the lack of convenience for the local residents.