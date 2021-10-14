The Rockwell Museum to hold Dia de los Muertos celebration on Oct. 16

CORNING N.Y. (WETM) – The Rockwell Museum in Corning will be having its annual Dia de los Muertos celebration in person this year on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will be two different craft-making events for families and groups to enjoy while learning about the Mexican holiday.

The first of which is to decorate a sugar skull and make paper flowers at the Art Lab on 36 E. Market Street.

You must register everyone in a group, youth, and adults, before the event as there are a limited number of people being allowed in the Art Lab at a time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 30 maximum. Time slots for the event are one-hour slots from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., registration for the event can be found here.

The second event is an Oaxacan ofrenda presentation and interactive building activity that will take place at The Rockwell Museum at 111 Cedar Street.

The presentation will begin at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in the Southwest Lodge (floor 2). The presentations will be kept to a limited capacity for family safety, tickets will be first-come, first-serve, and are available upon arrival.

More information about the events can be found here.