Elmira’s Salvation Army welcomes new leadership

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Last week we introduced you to the new majors at the Salvation Army in Corning. Wednesday, we meet the new leaders of Elmira’s Salvation Army Corp.

Major Stanley and Norma Newton have 30-plus years of experience with the Salvation Army.

The couple arrived for their new post in Elmira last month. Prior to that, they served in North New Jersey, at the Salvation Army in Asbury Park.



The Newton’s said they are excited to be here in the Southern Tier to serve.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country to rescue Christmas.

Money unsually raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high.

Due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, The Salvation Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles, which would limit their capability to provide services for the most vulnerable.

Every donation counts and is helpful to families in need.

Simple ways to help this holiday season: