ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Joe Sempolinski, recent-elect of the 23rd District’s Special Election, had quite a turbulent candidacy. The bumpy road, full of twists and turns, to this House seat was not an easy ride, one that not even Sempolinski could have prepared for.

“We’re sitting in the city I was born in, this is the district I was raised in. And I wanted to serve the people in this district. That was very, very important to me,” said Sempolinski sitting with 18 News in Elmira.

Born at Arnot hospital in Elmira to two parents who both worked at Corning Inc. It’s the storyline of many in this area. As a play-by-play Southern Tier native himself, for Sempolinski, it has always been about serving the people of the Southern Tier.

A turbulent ride to the House

In July of 2021, Sempolinski announced his run for the 23rd congressional election, heeding the possibility that the district might change due to redistricting.

“And it was going very, very well. I was getting a lot of support,” said Sempolinski. “And then, the first map came down,” he added ominously.

Seven months into his campaign, New York’s Democratic-led legislature put out a set of maps in Jan. 2022, that left him with no district to run in. These maps did include a Southern Tier district but, Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenny already claimed the spot.

“I didn’t want to disrupt the people that were already in office. I was looking to run for an open seat…and I said I wasn’t going to run,” said Sempolinski, firm in his team player stance that he would not be running against a sitting member of Congress.

The day these new district lines were signed into law, in February, a Republican-led group of voters filed a lawsuit claiming the congressional map was “undeniably politically gerrymandered.” This set off a domino sequence of events that would wind up with three months where New York district lines were unknown, meaning three months where Sempolinski had no idea whether or not he was running.

“Each day it seemed like there was a new political bombshell that had dropped that fundamentally changed what was going on in Western New York, the Southern Tier, and the Fingerlakes politically,” Sempolinski said, recalling the uncertainty of those three months.

As Sempolinski was losing hope of running in this election, one day in early May, Congressman Tom Reed resigns from congress. His seat was now left open for a Special Election, meaning someone would have to hold office for the rest of his term, ending in January.

“I did not expect that. I had taken a new job as a State Assembly Chief of Staff, and I was sitting in my office when I got a phone call, and my life changed,” said Sempolinski.

About two weeks later, in late May, a final version of the district lines was released. The modifications to the 23rd District included a large chunk of Erie County and eliminated Tioga County, as well as Finger Lakes counties like Tompkins, Yates, and Seneca. The district largely retained counties that made up the bulk of the Southern Tier, including Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua.

These new lines solidified Sempolinski’s choice to only run in the Special Election. He said if he had decided to also run in the 23rd Congressional race, he wouldn’t have been able to give the current 23rd district his full attention.

“There are five counties… that are not in the new 23rd district. Those five counties deserve somebody that’s going to worry about them…not while competing in an election,” said Sempolinski. “We needed somebody that could finish this year in the old version of the district and do it without distraction.”

Election Day

Election day comes around and Sempolinski becomes the 23rd district’s Special Election Congressman, leading by almost 5,000 votes. He won ten out of 11 counties, averaging over 60% of the vote in those winning counties.

The numbers were clear, yet, for Sempolinski, it didn’t feel real. He said the chaos of his candidacy conditioned him, “not to get too excited when things are going well,” explaining that, “it didn’t become real until probably the next morning.”

“I think that is a product of ups and downs, and stops and starts, and hurry ups and waits, that we’ve been dealing with in our campaign,” said Sempolinski.

The next four months

Sempolinski will be inaugurated on Sept. 13th in Washington D.C. and starts work immediately, as the House is voting that night itself. He says that even though his term is just a mere four months, his plan isn’t just to keep the seat warm.

“The people expect me to be their voice. And I intend to aggressively speak out on the issues that I care about,” he said.

Sempolinski hopes this is only the beginning of his perpetual pursuit of serving the Southern Tier.

“I’m happy to do it as a congressman, I’m happy to do it as a state assembly staffer… whether it’s federal or state, it’s all the same…I just want to make the people that I love, my neighbors, my friends, the people of the Southern Tier…I want to make their lives better. And however I can do that, that’s what’s important,” he said.

How he came to know and love the Southern Tier

Sempolinski dipped his toe into the realm of politics when he attended undergrad at Georgetown, double majoring in government and history. During undergrad, he was an intern on Capitol Hill and continued his education in the political domain at Yale where he earned a Ph.D. in political science. Whether it was the environment of D.C. or too much time spent on a dissertation, ever since then, he dove into the tides of politics, and hasn’t come up for air, since.

After he finished school at Yale, he came home to become campaign manager for, then Mayor, Tom Reed, who was running in the 2010 congressional election for the 23rd District. Reed won that election, and he offered Sempolinski a job on his staff in Washington, but Sempolinski turned it down. Instead, he asked to work in a less esteemed role, on the district staff.

“This is my home… I wanted to serve the people in this district,” said Sempolinski, who was then re-offered the role of district director.

The job of the district director is to travel within the district learning “every nook and cranny,” as Sempolinski put it, to keep up with the local concerns of the constituents.

“There’s no person on a congressional staff that has to interact more with people of the congressional district than district directors,” said Sempolinski. In 2016, he continued his service and went on to become the Chairman of the Steuben County Republican Party.

Sempolinski feels indebted to this time as director, working in and around the district, as he feels it also played a pivotal role in his candidacy.

“[I] got to mee the constituents…those constituents are also the voters…When I did announce I was running last year. I was able to very quickly have support from people throughout the region because I had been working with them, and for them, for a long time,” he said.

Sempolinski was quick to declare his candidacy for the Special Election because of his ties to this version of the district. It was this version of the district that he knew every nook and cranny of, and it was the voters of this version of the district that he had spent over a decade getting to know.

When the reality set in that he had one the election, his first call was to his chief of staff to-be, who he already has a headstart with due to his work within the county.

“We [Sempolinski and his chief of staff] are miles and miles ahead of where somebody would be, 36 hours after winning an election if you hadn’t worked in that office. We’re really ready to go,” said Sempolinski boasting about their already established relationship.

Come January, Sempolinski will continue to serve the Southern Tier under a different title. He will be going back to a job he was offered before the Special Election was announced, as the Chief of Staff for Southern Tier Assemblyman Joe Giglio.