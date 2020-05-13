The Way Center purchasing St. Charles Catholic Church

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Way Center will be purchasing St. Charles Catholic Church upon approval from the Attorney General’s office.

The purchase must be approved due to the Diocese of Rochester’s bankruptcy case, but those familiar with the situation say that renovations have already begun the inside of the church.

The Way Center “is a host to several ministries which give glory and honor to God. The Way Center operates at both the local level and internationally.”

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.