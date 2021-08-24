“The Woodhull Walmart” is what local residents are calling the flood victim donation center

WOODHULL, NY (WETM) – The Woodhull Town Hall is now a donation center for flood victims in the area and the community has gone above and beyond. “The Woodhull Walmart” is what local residents are calling the donation center after receiving an abundance of donations.

“We’ve got everything you could think of here!” said Joan Watkins, Woodhull food pantry coordinator.

Rows of tables, that almost resemble a grocery store aisle, are filled with food, supplies, clothes, and even larger items such as generators and furniture. Now, organizers are urging people to come and take what they need.

“We just can’t stress enough on how much people need to come and get them,” said Amy Grant, donation center organizer.

If you don’t have the means to come and get what you need, you can contact the Town Hall and they will deliver any supplies to you. Donations are available for all communities that were affected and anyone that needs aid. The donation center will be open every day from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and you can come back as many times as needed.

Woodhull Town Hall contact: (607) 458-5178

“You may be a person that has always helped someone else… and you think well I’ve always taken care of this myself…But now you’re in a different situation…We have to just allow ourselves to be helped,” said Watkins

Volunteers:

If you want to volunteer all you have to do is show up and you can help out for any amount of time. Organizers say that they need volunteers and anyone can come help out with a variety of different tasks, such as sorting to lifting boxes, and more.

Donation:

If you would like to donate, organizers have said what helps out the most is gift cards to stores such as Walmart and Home Depot. If you have large items such as furniture, water vacuums, generators, etc. call the Woodhull Town Hall to find out when and where you can drop it off.

Other Resources: