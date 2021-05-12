Thoroughbreds can have a second life after racing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Amid the 2021 Triple Crown Series, many people turn to their TV’s and watch thoroughbreds race for the coveted title. Horses running in these races are very young and usually the oldest in these races are only five and six years old. What happens to them after they retire from the racetrack? They have a whole second life ahead of them filled with many other jobs and some reside right here in the Southern Tier.

In Big Flats, Gale Wolfe, owner of Gale’s Equine Facility, is no stranger to an off the track thoroughbred. Thoroughbreds range from lesson horses to show horses in her facility. Providing love and enjoyment for many young girls and boys growing up with the passion for riding. Here in the Finger Lakes region there are many horses that come off of the Finger Lakes Track up in Canandaigua. One of those 18 News met today, Dizzy. He showed off for the cameras and showed just how quiet and pleasurable an off the track race horse can be for young boys and girls.

Don’t forget to catch The Preakness on 18 News this Saturday, May 15th.