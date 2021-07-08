Thousands of Bradford County residents still without power

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – More than 3,000 Penelec customers in Bradford County are without power on Thursday after powerful storms moved across the region on Wednesday night.
According to Penelec, more than 16 percent of their Bradford County customers are affected, while some townships and boroughs have between 40-100 percent of customers without power.
The largest outage is in Towanda Borough where more than 700 customers, about 47 percent, are without power. More than 90 percent of customers in Burlington Township, Herrick Township, New Albany Borough, Orwell Township, Rome Borough, and Rome Township are without power.
According to Penelec, power is not expected to be restored until 11 p.m. on Thursday.
|BRADFORD (PA)
|3,832
|23,156
|Expand to view details
|16.55%
|ALBANY TOWNSHIP
|137
|234
|Today at 11:00 PM
|58.55%
|ASYLUM TOWNSHIP
|100
|321
|Today at 11:00 PM
|31.15%
|BURLINGTON BOROUGH
|11
|11
|Today at 11:00 PM
|100%
|BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP
|233
|239
|Today at 11:00 PM
|97.49%
|CANTON TOWNSHIP
|31
|842
|Today at 11:00 PM
|3.68%
|FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
|Fewer than 5
|256
|Today at 11:00 PM
|1.56%
|GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP
|Fewer than 5
|62
|Today at 11:00 PM
|6.45%
|HERRICK TOWNSHIP
|82
|90
|Today at 11:00 PM
|91.11%
|LE RAYSVILLE BOROUGH
|Fewer than 5
|158
|Today at 11:00 PM
|2.53%
|LEROY TOWNSHIP
|Fewer than 5
|203
|Today at 11:00 PM
|1.97%
|MONROE TOWNSHIP
|5
|572
|Today at 11:00 PM
|<1%
|NEW ALBANY BOROUGH
|229
|253
|Today at 11:00 PM
|90.51%
|NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP
|355
|444
|Today at 11:00 PM
|79.95%
|ORWELL TOWNSHIP
|316
|332
|Today at 11:00 PM
|95.18%
|OVERTON TOWNSHIP
|Fewer than 5
|73
|Today at 11:00 PM
|5.48%
|PIKE TOWNSHIP
|5
|146
|Today at 11:00 PM
|3.42%
|ROME BOROUGH
|224
|225
|Today at 11:00 PM
|99.56%
|ROME TOWNSHIP
|159
|164
|Today at 11:00 PM
|96.95%
|SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP
|16
|402
|Today at 11:00 PM
|3.98%
|SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP
|60
|445
|Today at 11:00 PM
|13.48%
|SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
|Fewer than 5
|144
|Today at 11:00 PM
|2.78%
|STANDING STONE TOWNSHIP
|19
|95
|Today at 11:00 PM
|20%
|TERRY TOWNSHIP
|41
|109
|Today at 11:00 PM
|37.61%
|TOWANDA BOROUGH
|779
|1,631
|Today at 11:00 PM
|47.76%
|TOWANDA TOWNSHIP
|31
|457
|Today at 11:00 PM
|6.78%
|TROY BOROUGH
|Fewer than 5
|734
|Today at 11:00 PM
|<1%
|TROY TOWNSHIP
|20
|796
|Today at 11:00 PM
|2.51%
|TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP
|83
|451
|Today at 11:00 PM
|18.40%
|ULSTER TOWNSHIP
|90
|601
|Today at 11:00 PM
|14.98%
|WARREN TOWNSHIP
|255
|372
|Today at 11:00 PM
|68.55%
|WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP
|21
|99
|Today at 11:00 PM
|21.21%
|WINDHAM TOWNSHIP
|Fewer than 5
|291
|Today at 11:00 PM
|1.37%
|WYALUSING BOROUGH
|68
|455
|Today at 11:00 PM
|14.95%
|WYALUSING TOWNSHIP
|16
|516
|Today at 11:00 PM
|3.10%
|WYSOX TOWNSHIP
|436
|936
|Today at 11:00 PM
|46.58%