(WETM) – Tens of thousands of people were left without power across the Twin Tiers Tuesday morning as a system of winter weather battered the region and much of Upstate New York overnight.

According to NYSEG’s outage list, more than 1,300 customers in Chemung County are without power, as of 6:30 a.m. Dozens more have also lost power in Steuben and Schuyler Counties. Further east, NYSEG reported that more than 40,000 customers lost power in Broome County.

Pennsylvania Electric Company reported almost 4,200 outages in Bradford County and more than 1,800 in Tioga County, Pa. Meanwhile, Claverack listed even more in Bradford County as of 8:00 a.m., nearly 11,700 outages. Wellsboro Electric also reported more than 100.

18 News has also received reports of downed trees across the area, especially in Bradford County. The National Weather Service in Binghamton has also issued a wind advisory for all of the Twin Tiers until ths evening.

18 News Storm Team will continue to follow developments in the winter weather.