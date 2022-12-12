WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The threat called into Watkins Glen Schools in June 2022 was part of a dare from teens passing through the area, according to the DA’s office, and no charges will be filed because of their age.

Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary issued an announcement that after months of investigation and work with the FBI, officials were able to find the home of the suspect who made the threatening call in June. Using the location of the phone and the phone number that made the call, officials had a “solid lead” by July, according to WG Schools Superintendent Kai D’Alleva.

The DA’s office said the search led law enforcement to Virginia in late November, and the FBI determined that the call was the result of a dare by the teens passing through Schuyler County. As such, the DA and the FBI said there was no actual danger to the Watkins Glen School District.

Additionally, because of the teens’ ages and residence, no federal or state charges can be filed, and the case is now closed.

“A threat of violence to any of our schools in this county will be taken very seriously. They will be investigated and prosecuted where possible,” said DA Fazzary.

In a December 7 statement to the school community, Superintendent D’Alleva thanked the many law enforcement agencies involved in the June response. “As a reminder, on the day of the threat, our District had multiple police agencies on site in less than a minute,” D’Alleva’s statement said. “Future safety drills are scheduled that will reflect the lessons learned from June 23, 2022.”

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office said a school staff member received a call early in the afternoon on June 23, which claimed a shooter was on their way to the school. By that time, Pre-K through 6th-grade students had gone home, and around 60 other students were evacuated into a secured location as the school went into lockdown.

Responding agencies included the Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Watkins Glen Police, Emergency Management, a SWAT team, Hammondsport Police, and Watkins Glen Fire.