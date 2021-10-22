Threat of gun at Broadway Academy found to be ‘non-credible’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A threat of violence at the Broadway Academy was found to be “non-credible”, according to the Elmira City School District.

On Thursday, October 21, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and Broadway Academy Administration investigated a report of a student with a gun on school property.

The Elmira City School District said in a statement “It was a non-credible threat but as you know, we take every report extremely seriously. Our Broadway Academy principal sent a letter home to parents [Thursday] afternoon notifying them of the situation… This joint investigation determined that the statements reported were not credible. And we extend our thanks to law enforcement for their quick response.”

18 News has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story; 18 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.