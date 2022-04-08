HOWARD, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested three Steuben County individuals on multiple drug and weapons charges after months of investigation and a major bust in the Town of Howard.

John Dellapenna (57), John Dellapenna Jr. (34), and Lori Miller (57)—all from the same Moss Road residence in the Town of Howard—were arrested after New York State Police conducted a narcotics investigation on April 8 and allegedly found multiple illicit drugs and illegal weapons. According to NYSP, a Special Operations Response Team executed a dynamic entry at the home without incident.

Inside the house, police allegedly found multiple drugs, drug paraphernalia, weapons and ammunition, including:

Approx. 0.5 ox of methamphetamine

Approx. 50 lbs. of processed marijuana

134 marijuana plants in various growth stages

A defaced, loaded .45 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun

A sawed-off, loaded 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun

Multiple mm Glock magazines

Multiple 9mm and .45 caliber rounds

Digital Scales

Packaging materials

Narcotic Press

Dellepenna Jr. was charged with 2 counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 2 counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, and 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Dellapenna was charged with one count of 1st-degree Criminal Possession of Cannabis.

Miller was charged with 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

All three were scheduled to be arraigned in the Steuben County CAP court on April 8.

The arrests come after several months of investigation by the NYSP, the Elmira Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Steuben County District Attorney’s office.