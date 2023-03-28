ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police Department reports that it interrupted a burglary in progress and arrested three individuals, and removed weapons from the street, including what the police department described as a ghost gun.

The Elmira Police Department reports that on the morning of March 26th, around 6:30 am, they were called to the 200 block of Lake Avenue in the City of Elmira for a report of an individual running back and forth between a parked vehicle and a closed business. During the report, it was also reported that individuals had broken out a window to gain access to the building.

When officers arrived on the scene, they report that they came into contact with an individual who was exiting the building. The male reportedly retreated back into the building at which time officers were able to make entry into the building and took that individual and a second individual into custody. A third subject was located sitting inside a parked vehicle nearby and after further investigation, this subject was also taken into custody.

During the incident, it is reported that officers located a loaded .380 handgun along with clothing discarded by one of the subjects. A second handgun, a loaded 9mm “Ghost gun”, was reportedly located inside the parked vehicle.

As a result of the investigation into this call, the Elmira Police Department charged all three individuals with the following charges:

– 1 Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, a Class C Felony

– 1 count of Burglary 3rd, a Class D Felony

Gene D. Holden – Elmira Police Department Sharell E. Brooks – Elmira Police Department Dominique Brooks-Jenkins – Elmira Police Department Ghost Gun recovered by EPD Ruger Gun recovered by EPD

The individuals arrested were identified as:

– Sharell E. Brooks, a 40-year-old male from Elmira

– Gene D. Holden, a 22-year-old male from Elmira

– Dominque Brooks-Jenkins, a 22-year-old male from Elmira