ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A three car crash has taken place on the highway bridge in Elmira Thursday evening.

According to an 18 News reporter on the scene, a three car crash took place on East Water Street on the bridge. The crash closed off the road but has since been reopened.

Elmira Fire Department and police were seen tending to the crash on the scene. One of the cars was seen with extensive damage and the bridge had a large amount of glass spread on it as a result. Three tow trucks responded to the scene to remove the vehicles that were involved.