ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A three-car crash temporarily blocked a Clemens Center Parkway intersection on Monday evening.

Three cars crashed at the intersection of the southbound lane of the Clemens Center Parkway and West Miller Street in Elmira at about 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 4. Police told an 18 News Reporter at the scene that the crash was minor and there were no injuries.

The Clemens Center Parkway remained open following the crash, but cars were temporarily unable to enter or exit the parkway from the west side of West Miller Street. The scene was clear by 6:45 p.m.

The Elmira Police Department and the Elmira Fire Department responded to the scene.