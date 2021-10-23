Three children hospitalized after 2 vehicle head-on crash; one driver charged with DWI

HECTOR N.Y. (WETM) – On Oct. 22 around 6:00 p.m., the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car head-on crash on County Road 4 in Schuyler County.

Upon arrival, first responders found a Ford SUV turned over on its roof with heavy damage to the driver’s side front. That vehicle was resting in the northbound lane of County Road 4.

The driver, Melissa Oldroyd, 37, of Ulster, Pa., and her three sons, 14, 12, and 10, were in the vehicle and had been transferred to the Arnot Ogdon medical center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The second vehicle was a Gray, four-door, Subaru, driven by 22-year-old  Alyssa M Crout, of Burdett, N.Y.

Crout had been under the influence while driving and crossed into oncoming lanes before striking the Ford SUV. Crout’s vehicle ended up on the west side of County Road 4 in a field.

Crout was taken into custody and charged with DWI, failure to keep right, and aggravated driving while intoxicated. She has since been issued an appearance ticket to report in the Town of Hector Court at a later date.

