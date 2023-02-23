ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Three officers were injured and required treatment after an attack at the Elmira Correctional Facility on Sunday, the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolence Association confirms.

According to NYSCOPBA, a 35-year-old inmate was responsible for attacking numerous after being part of a random frisk for contraband.

NYSCOPBA said in a release that the inmate initially complied with demands, but as he sat down in a scanning chair, a chair utilized to assist officers with frisks, the inmate got out of the chair and punched two officers in the face.

They said that the inmate was put into a body hold, and eventually on the ground, where the inmate remained combative.

Two other officers were brought in to assist and get the man in handcuffs, resulting in the inmate becoming compliant.

NYSCOPBA says the inmate was treated at the infirmary and then placed in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges.

When it comes to the officers, the two initial officers were treated by medical staff on-site and remained on duty. The two assisting officers were transferred to Arnot Ogden Medical Center for treatment, one sustaining face and shoulder injuries with the other sustaining a knee injury, both did not return to duty.