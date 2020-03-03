Breaking News
Three leap year babies born at Guthrie

SAYRE, Pa. – Guthrie welcomed three leap year babies on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Guthrie Robert Packer in Sayre. 

Kenneth Donald Floyd Jr. was born at 9:24 a.m. on Feb. 29 to parents Dystiny Hollister and Kenneth Floyd of Nichols, N.Y. He arrived weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz. and is 21.5 in. long.

Finn Kohler was born at 3:05 p.m. on Feb. 29 to Alaney Kohler of Owego, N.Y. He arrived weighing 6 lbs., 8 oz. and is 20 in. long.

Cian Grey Stroup was born at 4:21 p.m. on Feb. 29 to parents Matthew and Nicole Stroup of Spencer, N.Y. He arrived weighing 10 lbs., 2 oz. and is 22 in. long.

A person born on February 29 may be called a “leapling,” a “leaper,” or a “leap-year baby.” In non-leap years, some leaplings celebrate their birthday on either February 28 or March 1, while others only observe birthdays on the authentic intercalary date, February 29.

