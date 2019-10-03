Three local fire departments come together

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Three fire departments in Corning officially merged together tonight. North, South and East Corning Fire Departments are now the Corning Joint Fire Department.

This has been in the works for three years after careful reviews to see if this structural change would be beneficial for the community.

The Corning Joint Fire District will centralize the command structure, operating procedures, and training. The budget will also be pulled together under centralized administration leadership.

R. Michael Brenning is appointed to be the Fire Cheif as Adam Nehring and Michael Mahnke has been appointed to be the Deputy Chiefs.

The board is currently in search to fill the positions of Secretary and Treasurer.