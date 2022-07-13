ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three men have been indicted on multiple weapons charges in connection to a traffic stop on Elmira’s southside last month.

Kyler Brenzo (18), Juwan Brooks (25), and Levon Loyd (23) have each been indicted on two weapons charges by the Chemung County Grand Jury. The three were charged with two counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon for allegedly having two loaded pistols in the car.

Brooks was also charged with two additional counts of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, according to court documents.

The indictments stemmed from a June 21 traffic stop on South Ave. around 12:40 a.m. in Elmira. At the time of the arrest, Elmira Police allegedly found saw the barrel of a shotgun hidden under clothes in the back of the car two handguns—a 9mm, and a .40 caliber handgun in the vehicle. EPD said one of the handguns was reported stolen in 2019.

An unidentified 16-year-old boy was also in the vehicle and arrested. He was originally also charged with 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon